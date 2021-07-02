Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of plotting to foist a one-party state dictatorship in Nigeria through threats, intimidation and outright underhand tactics to capture PDP governors.

Although the governors under the aegis of the PDP Governors Forum, who said they will continue to resist APC’s attempts, said the current administration had become a clear and present danger to democracy in Nigeria.

The opposition governors stated this against the backdrop of the recent defection of the Zamfara State Governor Bello Mattawalle from the PDP to the APC.

Before Mattawalle’s defection, PDP had also lost governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River to APC in the last seven months.

Reacting to Mattawalle’s defection however, the director-general of PDP Governors Forum, Hon. CID Maduabum, in a statement, said, “The APC and its government at the federal level now constitutes a clear and present danger to Nigeria and especially its democracy. We will continue to resist the attempt by the APC to foist a one-party dictatorship on Nigerians.

“We are confident that if Nigerians are allowed to express their political preferences through a free and fair election, APC will be roundly rejected as the PDP remains the only credible, acceptable alternative platform that could deliver good governance for Nigeria. It is time for well-meaning Nigerian patriots to rise and join together to RESCUE NIGERIA from the APC malaise.”