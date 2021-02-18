By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform

of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the decentralization of the Nigeria Police Force.

They further requested President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a consultative meeting of Nigeria Police Council to appoint an Inspector of Police whether in acting or permanent capacity as envisaged under the 1999 Constitution.

The governors under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum, made the call in a communique after a virtual meeting where they x-rayed the security situation in the country.

They also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in order to avoid the “pitfalls that befell the amendment process in the 8th National Assembly, where Mr. President vetoed the Bill on the ground among others, that the amendment came too late in the day.”

The meeting had in attendance, chairman of the Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); vice chairman, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State). Other are Sen. Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Sen. Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State); Gov. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku (Taraba) and

Deputy Governor Benson Abounu (Benue).

The communique said, “The Forum strongly recommended the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force and imperative introduction of the state police in Nigeria, as one of the solutions to stem the tide of insecurity ravaging the country.”

It added, “Nigeria Police Force as an institution is a common services agency for all tiers of government in Nigeria, that is why the Nigeria Police Council is made up of President as Chairman, 36 State Governors, Chairman of Police Service Commission and Inspector General of Police as members.

“The Council is the constitutionally designated forum for discussion of security matters in the country, particularly with respect to policing.

“It is worthy of note that the newly introduced community policing infrastructure is already being implemented more in breach. The current Nigeria Police Act envisaged that community policing should serve as a decentralised measure of grass roots policing and various roles were assigned to various parties, including the Governors of the states.

“Unfortunately, in the Constitution and operationalisation of the community policing activities in the various states so far, partisanship has taken over the recruitment process. We no longer have faith in the neutrality and capacity of the Community Policing system to serve the purposes envisaged under the new police Act, we therefore call on the Police authorities to sanitize the system.