Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday maintained that Nige[1]ria is a thousand times worse off under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration. They added that President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have resigned as minister of Petroleum in the face of the oil theft in the sector.

The PDP governors stated this while reacting to Sun[1]day’s statement by presidency just as they lambasted the presidential aide, Garba Shehu, over his authorship of a statement, noting that he is dazed by the “sheer assemblage of facts, figures and evidence on the existential threat Nigeria is facing as a result of the APC misrule.” The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity had described the communique issued by the PDP Governors at the end of their recent meeting in Aba where they chronicled the alleged failure of the administration, as “a work of fiction by those who truly believe black is white and one plus one equals three.”

However, in a response to the presidential spokesman’s position yesterday, the PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) director general, CID Maduabum, said the communique of the PDP governors said reflected the exact situation of the country under the present dispensation. It added: “The PDP Governors communiqué made a comparative sketch of Nigeria of 2015 under PDP and Nigeria of 2022 under APC. The communiqué reeled out the fact that in almost all sectors, things have gotten worse by over 1000%. This is reflected in prices of basic foodstuffs, unemployment rate, electricity prices, kerosene, diesel, fuel, aviation fuel and air ticket prices which have all gone through the roof. It reeled out figures on poverty, inflation, exchange rate, debt accumulation and corruption.