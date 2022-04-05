Benue State leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Par[1]ty (PDP) have failed woefully adding that Nigerians will not make the mistake of voting hunger and insecurity for another eight years. The party state chairman, Elias Adikwu, who disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent during the party’s congress in Màkurdi described ADC as the only party that will adhere to the yearnings of Nigerians. “I want to emphasised here that the government of APC and PDP have failed Nigerians, we are all confined in our tents, we can no longer move freely to visit our friends in other states, farmers are no longer going to farms there is famine in the land people are dying in droves Nigeria has become a bloodletting country.” According to him, “there is massive rural urban migration of youths for fear of being attack and killed in the villages leaving the aged, children and women who are now living at the mercy of herdsmen anytime they strike, we are all tired and ADC is the only answer to this mess” While urging the government to do all they can, within the few remaining months, to live up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, the chairman said, the threat to food security will be more than what we saw the previous years if farmers are still in camps.

Adikwu, who stated that the people are tired of the two parties, having failed to fulfill the promises made in 2015, said the ADC government will make a difference. “We don’t have money to buy votes like the PDP and APC, but we have credible candidate that will redeemed the lost glo[1]ry of this Country come 2023, and the Party will embark on the door-to-door campaigns to make people see reasons why they should vote out the Two ruling parties who have crip[1]pled the Nigerian economy