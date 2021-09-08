Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today and brainstorm with a view to coming up with a common front ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

This comes as the governors reiterated their resolve to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, noting that the governing party has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.

The PDP NEC meeting which holds tomorrow is expected to unveil the national convention committee and a committee on zoning.

The NEC, which held two weeks ago, resolved that Abuja would be the venue of the PDP National Elective Convention slated for October 31, 2021.

The NEC also agreed to meet on the 9th of September to approve the various nominations into the respective national convention committees.

The director-general of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon C.I.D Maduabum, said the “chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 3pm.

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.

“The PDP governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians,” he said.