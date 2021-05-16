By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take far-reaching decisiosn on the security and economic crises affecting the country on Monday.

The meeting, which is scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, comes barely days after the Southern Governors of the country met over the state of the nation in Asaba, Delta State.

Weeks earlier, the PDP national leadership had called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security and establishment of a state policing system.

According to a statement by the director-general, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, he said “the meeting will further review the current state of the nation especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the disastrous APC administration.”

He said the meeting which will be attended by all the 15 governors of the party and will be presided over by the Forum chairman and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

When contacted by LEADERSHIP to elaborate on the agenda of the meeting, Maduabum stated that he cannot preempt the outcome of the meeting.

“The communique will flesh out the agenda of the meeting. I cannot preempt the meeting,” he said.