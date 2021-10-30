Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as leaders of the party have arrived Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the national convention of the PDP, which has has been agog with activities.

While routes leading to the venue were cordoned off for security reasons, petty traders have been making brisk businesses selling their wares.

The event, however, formally started at 1:05pm, after the national anthem.

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and the Kano State chairman of PDP, Shehu Wada, gave the Christian and Muslim opening prayers respectively.

LEADERSHIP gathered that delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are fully seated except those from Ogun, Ondo among others largely from the South-West zone.

Traditional dancers from different parts of the country displayed their craft at the venue while supporters of aspirants of political officers in 2023 were seen displaying their banners.