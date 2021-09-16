People’s Democratic Party (PDP) support group, Democracy Alternative, has alleged plots to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intimidate and harass the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It said the plot was being orchestrated by some political opponents of the former kano State governor in collaboration with some national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, who was a former minister of defence, the group said, is seen as one of the party’s pillars because of his grassroots support in different states of the country.

Addressing newsmen, the leader of the PDP group, Usman Aliyu Tudunwada, said the resort to EFCC was the last weapon of those who felt threatened by the soaring political popularity and relevance of Kwankwaso.

He said even though he has yet to declare his intention for the 2023 presidency, the former governor is seen by many as a potential contender who will further re-establish the PDP on the national political scene owing to his wide support base.

Recently, there were reports that the EFCC had invited him to appear in its office to answer questions concerning the construction of three cities by the Kwankwaso’s administration.

Tudunwada said Senator Kwankwaso had been under intense pressure from some influential APC members and leaders to dump the PDP and join the ruling party.

“We have it on good authority that some influential members of the ruling party approached Kwankwaso with the offer for him to join them because they fell threatened by his soaring support base.

“Of course, in line with his principles, he has remained silent about the offer and they felt the only option is to use EFCC to harass and intimidate him” he added.

While urging the anti-graft agency to resist the temptation of being used by some persons with vested interests, the group enjoined Kwankwaso’s supporters not to be deterred by the action.

“In a surprise move, the EFCC invited the wife of the Governor of Kano state and ironically we heard that the EFCC is being pressurized to strike a balance by also inviting the former governor.

“We have every reason to believe that the orchestrated invitation of the Kano Governor’s wife is part of the ploy by the political opponents of the leader of Kwankwassiya Movement” Tudunwada added.

Recently, the National publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan alleged that the APC led government is using EFCC to harass notable leaders of the main opposition party.

Last week, a PDP chieftain, Christopher Olulade, raised similar allegations in a media conference in Lagos. He said the EFCC was under intense pressure to nail some leaders of the party especially those from the north. Olulade alleged that some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are working clandestinely to cripple the PDP ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential poll.