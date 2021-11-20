A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara was reported to have died yesterday.

The news of Okpara’s death filtered into town at about 8am, that he passed on at about 3:am on Friday at a hospital in Warri.

It was further gathered that he had been battling with kidney disease for the past three years.

It was also learnt that he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, where doctors confirmed that his condition had deteriorated with blood clot on his brain.

The medics said he needed an operation adding that his chance of survival was 50/50.

Okpara was a commissioner in the state during the second tenure of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan between 2011 and 2015.

He was in charge of the Ministry of Economic Planning before being deployed to the Ministry of Finance following minor cabinet shake up by Uduaghan.

Okpara who hailed from Eku in Ethiope East local government area of the state, joined the race to succeed the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Delta State commissioner for urban renewal, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, who hails from same community with Okpara confirmed it on his official Facebook account.

He said Chief Okpara died at about 4am Friday 19, 2021 at Eku, Ethiope East local government area of the state.

The national chairman of DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori, described the death of Okpara as very painful and tragic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Deltans, Urhobo and his immediate community would greatly miss him because he was a good man to reckon with.

Okpara, until his death, was an international financial expert, astute political leader, Urhobo patriot and a pan-Deltan.