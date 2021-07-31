The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which upheld its state executive in Anambra State ahead of the November 6, 2021 elections in the state.

The party described the judgement as victory for democracy and majority of the people of Anambra State who are fully rallying with the PDP and the governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, in their quest to entrench a purposeful government in the state.

The national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ruling gave the PDP comfort that its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, was on the right side of justice because the judgment that had just been set aside was the superstructure upon which certain individuals who did not participate in the primary were seeking to distract the party and the people of the state ahead of the election.

Ologbondiyan said, “With this ruling, the PDP is confident of justice in other matters pending in court, and urges our teeming members and supporters to remain united in our determination to work with the people of Anambra to achieve their aspiration which they have vested in our party and candidate, especially as we set to commence a robust campaign in Anambra State.”