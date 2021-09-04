The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to its members in Anambra State to sheathe their swords, close ranks and support the party’s candidate for the governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo.

The party stated this while reacting to the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Ozigbo as the PDP governorship candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in the PDP as well as strengthening the confidence of the people in the PDP ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP notes that with the judgement, the time has come for all members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters of our party to come together as a family to work in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra state are waiting for the PDP to restore the loses of the past years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The PDP thanks all stakeholders of our party for their resilience in keeping our ranks closed despite the challenges, while enjoining all members to put the past behind and work in the renewed hope that awaits us on November 6,” the statement said.