BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has commended the state House of Assembly, (LAHA) over its recent resolution to suspend three council chairmen for the mismanagement and under performance.

According to the PDP, the Speaker of the House, Hon Mudasiru Obasa, is leading the House in the right direction with the step taken.

The party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Taofik Gani, stated that as a matter of fact 85 per cent of the councils have nothing to show for their being in office.

“Their council areas are so underdeveloped and apparent mismanagement and high-handedness exist. So the Speaker is encouraged to deliberately set up a “service delivery” committee of the House to specifically act to monitor the Councils, Parastatals, Agencies, Ministries, Contractors, Investment Partners.

That is the way the LAHA style of oversight function will be expanded, specially and purposefully.”

The party while commenting on the implication of the House resolution and the forthcoming local government polls scheduled to hold in July stated that the PDP shall participate in the LG polls fully and with determination to win in all areas of contest, especially if LASIEC allows free, fair, credible polls.

“We are impressed by the large turnout of aspirants in our party, we have enough to choose our “first eleven” from,” the statement read in part.