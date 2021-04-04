BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The deputy National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Diran Odeyemi has disclosed that the party’s South West zonal congress scheduled for April 10 has been postponed.

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde had warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party not to postpone the April 10 South West zone congress.

Speaking on a radio programme on Saturday, the PDP scribe said the zonal congress of the party scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday, 10 April, 2021 has been postponed.

According to him, postponing the congress was the best option.

“Why is April 10 so important? Who is afraid of another date? Preliminary investigation has shown that it is not safe to conduct the election in Ibadan because of the fear of possible breakdown of law and order”, he said.

Asked if he was speaking on behalf of the National Working Committee, Odeyemi said “I am telling you what I know! That is what will happen”.

On whether the Congress in other zones will be postponed, he said “when a zone has a peculiar problem, you treat it in isolation”.

The PDP National Officer also cited Court injunction for the postponement, noting that the solution to the crisis rocking South-west PDP lies with former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose and Governor Seyi Makinde appealing to both leaders to give peace a chance.