Bar Orji Uchenna Orji is commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State. In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, he speaks on some salient issues in the state

Six years into the administration, gives us a hint of what have you’ve been able to do within that space of time with particularly reference to human capital development?

The governor is looking at the mental, psychological and financial empowerment of the citizenry in Ebonyi State. The governor has released N4billion for empowerment of the civil servants in a scheme that will enable them assess between N200,000 and N1million depending when you retire and the salary scale. This was done after they were trained in agriculture related businesses because as civil servants they cannot do any other business other than agriculture.

Since your governor left PDP for APC, the political tempo of the state has been intense considering the back and froth that played out between the governor and former SGF and the former governor. How would you describe the political temperature of the state at the moment?

The governor is the most respected leader in the state. He is like an institution. He has always stooped to man conquer. Before he came on board there have been political battles in Ebonyi, especially between former Senate president and former governors but he decided to carry all of them along most of whom he made to go to the National Assembly.

But when this issue of the defection came, he tried to convince them of the very philosophy that formed his decision to mainstream with a party at the centre which is the fact of history.

We have never joined the opposition party including the PDP of 1999. Almost all of the South East was in PDP together with our brothers from the north. But in 2015 when my governor was contesting for governorship, PDP lost at the center that did not deter the governor, the governor still did his best. Ebonyi has never worked without centre, but this governor began to surprise people.

ADVERTISEMENT

They wanted him to be sharing the money but he said no, so they found a reason to incite the people against him. But today the environment is calm, APC will be delivered in Ebonyi 100 percent because of the governor. The entire structure of PDP has collapsed. The remnants that you are seeing are either expiring politicians or those who have some personal aggrandizement issues. Everybody should be able to give scorecard of what he or she has done either as a senate president or as a former governor. That is what the people want to hear not the politics of blackmail. The governor did not go to APC for any selfish reason, he went to APC as a sacrificial lamb to demonstrate to PDP that South East has always belonged to the party at the majority and at the centre and that PDP for those years never did anything for South East.

I believe you’ve heard those who say if anybody has to complain about what the PDP didn’t do for the South East, it shouldn’t be Governor Umahi because of all of the positions he and his siblings have enjoyed in the party. What do you say to such people?

Yes that’s for people who refuse to listen to the voice of reason, they are raising sentiments. A political party is a vehicle that ushers in an administration. That’s the duty of a political party it is not in itself an administration or leadership. I can tell you that it is person that makes party not the party that makes the person. It is Umahi that raised the name of PDP. As party chairman, he built the biggest office of the party in Africa and no any other person has beaten the record. So all that he has achieved is Umahi not PDP Government. It is the call of governor that has given him a special thought. Today he has made Ebonyi the salt of the nation, is it PDP that made that happen? He has proven that whatever he touches changes for good, is that also PDP? No.

Talking about mainstreaming is the governor going to contest for the presidency in the APC?

He’s not talking about any contest. He is not talking about any election tomorrow or in 2023. He’s talking about delivering service in such a way that people will say rank him as outstanding among all the people who have ever governed Ebonyi. He has told his critics that he is not going to punish them with strokes of the cane but with projects.

Are you saying he is not going to contest?

I am not saying he is not going to contest or otherwise. I am saying that his concentration is on delivering on his mandates.