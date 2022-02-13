The minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the two years in office of the PDP-led administration of Governor Douye Diri is a failure and disappointment to the people of Bayelsa State.

According to Sylva, despite the huge resources available to the PDP administration in the state, the ruling party has thrown the state into darkness and shoddy projects.

Chief Timipre Sylva spoke in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the ward, local government and state executives of the party led by the chairman, Barr. Denise Otiotio and the elders’ council headed by Rt. Hon. Werinipre Seibarogu. He said despite his silence and refusal to publicly rate the PDP administration in the last two years, the APC would no longer keep silent in the face of deceitful and failed governance under the present administration.

He said; “When I entered Yenagoa on Friday, everywhere was dark. See how Bayelsa is, is it good? PDP has failed Bayelsa State. APC will rescue Bayelsa from the clutches of darkness to Light. APC is light while PDP is darkness.”

He assured the APC loyalists that the party was set to take over the mantle of governance in the state in 2023, adding, “I want to assure you that nobody will stop the APC from taking over Bayelsa State.”

On the lingering crisis in the APC, Sylva said there was no big crisis in the party in Bayelsa, describing the APC as a big family that would always witness argument and disagreement that would be settled.

“People say when elders are absent in a family, there is tendency for disagreement. We have set up the Elders Council headed by a former acting governor and we expect all issues to be resolved,” he said.

Earlier in their speeches, the pioneer state chairman of the APC, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe and the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Degi Eremienyo commended Sylva for his leadership style and support to the APC in the state.

