Former Oyo State deputy governor, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi, on Tuesday declared that their political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Governor Seyi Makinde has not done very well in the state, saying the party has failed grossly to deliver dividends of democracy in the state.

Gbolarumi, who had picked up the gubernatorial form of the party with the intent to wrest the 2023 gubernatorial ticket of the party from Governor Makinde, while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday, noted that the PDP was established 24 years ago with the primary aim to provide good governance that ensures probity and participatory democracy which guarantees human rights and fundamental freedoms of all person resident within the state.

However, he said these aims “Have not been fulfilled,” under the current administration, “despite all proposed interventions by stakeholders of the party.

“Some of the expected achievements from the Governor, by members and elders of the Oyo State PDP that worked assiduously for him to be elected on the platforms of PDP, has grossly disappointed them on, particularly, economy, insecurity, education, agriculture, healthcare, rule of law, the entrenchment of democracy, etc.

Engr. Seyi Makinde never wanted to relate to the PDP platforms for deliberations and suggestions on how to move Oyo State,” Gbolarumi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the series of economic scandals linked with the Governor were also disturbing, especially in the face of the poor state of the state’s economy.

“The most disturbing political and social problems in Nigeria anchor on poverty and low access to economic opportunities, which ultimately affect improvement in the well-being of the people. In that wise, therefore, it is highly embarrassing to the Oyo State branch of the party that, amid abject poverty, a series of economic scandals have been attributed to the governor and state government, and which are yet to be logically cleared.