By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The South-South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ignored a High Court order and organised it’s congress in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

A Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar had on Monday granted an interim order restraining the PDP from going ahead with its South south zonal congress.

The restraining order was consequent upon a suit instituted against the party by four aggrieved members-Kingsley Ntuisong, Raphael Stephen Ntui, Ogar Solomon Aloho and Odama Thomas Odama.

The four applicants said they were suing for themselves and also on behalf of some members who emerged PDP chapter chairmen in Ogoja, Calabar South, Akampa, Yakurr, Odukpani, Akpabuyo, Boki and Obubra local government areas of the state in the party’s Congress held on 21st March, 2021.

Joined in the suit were the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Seconds and the national organizing secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (Rtd).

Addressing the delegates at Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, venue of the congress, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said Nigerians are yearning to return the party to power in 2023.