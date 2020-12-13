The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, in this interview, speaks on the state of the party under his leadership in the last three years, CHIBUZO UKAIBE Excerpts

You have accused the governing party of poaching your members while your party is also approaching members from other parties, how do you reconcile this?

Yes, they have been poaching from virtually all the parties, they have been running around but they have not been successful at all. I believe that what should bother them most is governance, the security and economy have broken down. The issue is that they should stop running up and down and face the reason why the people gave them the mandate to govern and if they do that, there will be no security issue, there will be no economic issue leading to hunger. I think that is the most important thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is your party making moves to bring back former president Goodluck Jonathan?

I stand by my position that the Governor Bala-led committee is still working, it is coming out with a report on why we lost and by the time they finish, we will take decisions and the decision is not for the National Working Committee but for the entirety of our party. And I believe that whoever is interested in the 2023 contest maybe, including the former president, the chances are there because the PDP is a party for all. Everybody will have that opportunity but in clear terms, we have not taken any decision to give anybody the ticket for now.

On the call for impeachment of Mr President, some of your members in the National Assembly have hinted that they are not going to push for impeachment because they are not certain that the party will back them up when they do so. What’s your reaction?

We are not a party of propaganda, the APC believes in propaganda but we believe that our agenda must be constructive. You are also aware that just last week, the House of Representatives moved a motion for impeachment and you can find out those who killed that motion for impeachment. We are strong, we are very constructive and we are moving ahead and of course you know that in the 2019 election we won the election but the story is for another day because if you had supported, it could have been something else. It is now your opportunity, I am inviting the media to come all out to support the opposition so that we can move ahead to protect our people.

Despite the provisions of the constitution, why has your party failed to challenge the seats of members of the National Assembly who have decamped from the party?

For the senators that have moved, we are convinced that it is illegal, the fault is from the leadership of the National Assembly, it is not supposed to be that way, but apparently, I don’t believe that the leadership of the National Assembly is looking at the books, at the constitution. If they did, they would not accept such movement. This is again what the media should highlight.

As the main opposition party, what will you do differently to tackle insecurity and improve the economy?

We believe that our agenda speaks for itself and if you look at our records in the last 16 years, you will also attest to the difference between what happened in 16 years and what is happening now. The people that will top our agenda in moving forward are the youth who are so digital. And we are talking about the entire world operating in a digital economy and the youth are in the forefront, not the elders. For instance, on the security issue, Nigeria cannot continue to operate that old system of a central command structure of the old security architecture. We will come out with new digital security architecture for the country because the security of lives and property is very important first before we talk about even the economy. If the place is not safe, foreign investors will not come to invest. So we will make life safe here in Nigeria for foreigners to come and invest.

Looking forward, what’s to be expected from your party?

Nigerians should not despair. There is a light being sighted at the end of the tunnel. This light is in the resourcefulness and resilience of our youth. The well laid out program of youth development by the PDP will ensure that the future of this country is handed over to those it rightly belongs to, the Nigerian youth. We have watched the hopelessness of the youth under the APC administration because its cabinet is made up of largely the outgoing generation who think less of the future because it does not belong to them. That hope is in the PDP, the party of the youth, the party of the future. Projecting into the next one year when our tenure will end, we have lined up some programs. Our e-membership registration is to begin in 2021 unfailingly having secured the approval of its take-off from the NEC of our party.

We also intend to finalize the peace and reconciliation process within the party with a view to entering the general elections as one united and focused political family. The 2019 general elections appraisal committee is also expected to finalize its report and some decisions are to be taken and implemented from it. In the next one year we also intend to continue the reorganization of our administrative structure to bring us to the realistic opposition status through digitization and upgrade of our offices.