After months of speculation about his next political moves, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, yesterday formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apparently disenchanted with the governor’s decision to dump the party, the PDP through its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, expressed dismay, saying it is shameful that PDP governors are leaving the party because of fear.

Matawalle decamped to the APC with federal and state lawmakers from the state had earlier announced their defection from the PDP.

But the state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu, and a member representing Talata Mafara/Anka in the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Yahaya, refused to follow the governor, saying they will remain in the PDP.

Aliyu left the state yesterday to Abuja before the defection ceremony.

He said he refused to join his boss because the governor did not discuss his plans to defect with him or cajole him to join him to move to the governing party.

Matawalle announced his defection to APC in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, at a special grand rally organised by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the APC to receive him into the party.

“As from today, I, Bello Matawallen Maradun, governor of Zamfara State, I am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC. As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara. I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward,” Matawalle declared.

He also announced the dissolution of the state caretaker committee.

“I also want to bring to your notice that as from today, the APC Caretaker committees of Zamfara state from the ward to the state level have been dissolved”, he stated.

Earlier, chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Buni, described Matawalle’s defection as a welcome development to the APC not only in Zamfara but in the entire country.

Buni said, “I am happy to announce that APC has received Matawalle, three Senators, six House of Reps members and 24 members of the state house of assembly who defected from the PDP to the APC.

“As we all know, according to the party’s constitution, President Muhammad Buhari is our leader at national level and in each state the sitting governor from the party is the APC leader in that state.

“Therefore, Matawalle is the new leader of the party in Zamfara.

“With this development, all the party executives, state, local governments and wards level are hereby dissolved”.

In his remarks, former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari described Matawalle’s defection as a timely and welcome development.

Yari promised to support Matawalle to continue building the party as well as tackle insecurity challenges facing the state.

Eleven APC governors, ministers, senators and house of reps members attended the occasion.

The senator representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, Sen Hassan Mohammed Gusau, has resigned from the PDP.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Gusau said his resignation from the PDP followed an internal crisis in the party from the ward, local government and at the state level.

Gusau’s letter did not disclose his next line of action but his home state governor, Bello Matawalle had earlier announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gusau is a former PDP chairman in Zamfara State and member PDP board of trustees.

PMB Welcomes Matawalle To APC

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the Governor Matawalle on his defection from the PDP to the APC, saying the ruling party “is becoming more popular because of its impressive performance record and commitment to good governance.”

In a message delivered on his behalf by Boss Mustapha, secretary to government of the federation (SGF) at the defection ceremony in Gusau yesterday, President Buhari, “I’m proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria.

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

A statement by his presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, further quoted the president as urging APC governors and elected lawmakers across the country “to continue to work harder to ensure our party maintains its popularity and retains power beyond 2023.”

He reminded all elected party officials of the fact that their “performance at all levels will impact significantly on the fortunes of the party”, adding that “party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength.”

It’s Shameful Our Governors Are Defecting Based On Fear – Secondus

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said it was shameful that PDP governors were leaving the party because of fear.

Addressing journalists at a meeting of party leaders, Secondus however said the PDP will win the presidential election in 2023 because the masses are with the party.

Referring to the defection of the Zamfara State governor to the APC, Secondus said the governor has lost memory of how he will become governor, stressing that no law allows him to move to another party with PDP’s mandate.

He said APC leadership was overbearing on the system, adding that it is absurd that despite the economic and security crises in the country, the ruling party is more interested in poaching governors from the opposition party.

He said, “It is a shame for all the governors that left the PDP for fear. They were intimidated by the instrument of this government but I am happy that the masses in their states, especially in Zamfara, none of them left.

“From all indications, Gov. Bello Matawalle has lost memory of how he came to become the governor of Zamfara state and he needed to be reminded that no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the statutory mandate given to PDP through the ballot box.

Also, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said his colleagues who defected from PDP to APC lack conscience and cannot be trusted.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration of a road in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike said it was hypocritical of the APC to demonise the PDP, yet turn around to poach members of the same party.

Wike also accused the federal government of blackmailing some PDP governors and members to join the ruling party.

Why I Chose To Remain In PDP – Deputy Gov

Meanwhile, deputy governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, yesterday said he did not join his boss, Governor Mattawalle, to defect to the APC because the governor neither discussed his plans to defect with him nor cajoled him to join him to move to the governing party.

Gusau who stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja said pledged to continue to work harmoniously with the governor and attend to tasks assigned to him, even as he dismissed concerns that he would be impeached, noting that he has done nothing wrong to warrant such action against him.

He said, “After due consultation with family and friends and supporters especially in PDP, I have decided to remain in my political party, the PDP while continuing to serve his excellency Bello Matawalle Maradun and my state in the capacity as the deputy governor.”

He dismissed concerns that he would not be able to work with the governor, noting that because they belong to different parties does not arise.

He said the same scenario had played out in other states, including Sokoto.

Gusau stated that his loyalty was not in doubt, noting that the governor is not a vindictive person.