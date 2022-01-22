The Yobe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced its electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

The State coordinator of the PDP e-registration, Dr Mamu Mohammed, who disclosed this shortly after the exercise was flagged-off at PDP secretariat in Potiskum local government area of the State, urged the party faithful to take advantage of the initiative which he said would put an end to rigorous procedure posed by the analogue method.

He appreciated the party for introducing the innovation to ease registration of members and announced the donation of T-shirts and banners to all Potiskum PDP e-registration agents to assist in the registration process.

Dr Mohammed further advised party members to accommodate one another in order to strengthen the party especially those who defected and those willing to rejoin the party.

‘’I want to thank the party structure, the State Working Committee for their steadfastness. Please, we must continue to accommodate people, let us accommodate as many as we can, let us open up and try to tolerate people,” he added.

Earlier, in his remarks, the state chairman of PDP, Ambassador Umar Mohammed El-Gash, said the exercise was in tandem with the one earlier flagged off in PDP states across the country.

He said, “this exercise, we strongly believe as a party will ensure that we migrate from the analogue process of registration to a digital platform with attendant benefits.

“Apart from making the registration process easier, faster, open and less cumbersome, it also provides members with a transparent platform for self registration and eliminate cases of registration denial.”

