Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the crisis in 20 state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where parallel congresses were held on Saturday to elect state party officers, was clear signal to a disaster.

The fractious congresses of the APC have shown how greed and lust for power by the APC leaders has created a crisis in “all facets of our national life,” the PDP lamented.

The party, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, described the APC congresses as a harvest of confusion in which its leaders engaged in physical, verbal and emotional assault against another, while using their thugs to unleash mayhem on party members with charms and dangerous weapons.

“It is indeed despicable that a party that has the incumbent President of the country could not successfully conduct state congress, as their leaders were seen behaving recklessly and investing heavily in violence; a development that speaks volumes on why our nation has been under the heavy yoke of violence, division, bloodletting and acts of terrorism under the APC watch.

“The outcome of APC congresses in many of the states has shown that it is a party that lacks leadership direction and internal cohesion; a party of unruly people, who are averse to peace, which explains why our country is reeling in crisis under the APC.”