BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop pushing its fake membership registration exercise in the public space as Nigerians can no longer be swayed by such derisory venture.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said moves by the APC to declare another extension of the phony membership registration, confirms that the entire exercise is a mere sitting room manipulation designed to produce a bogus membership figure.

The statement said, “Our party has nothing but pity for the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee, which has become overweighed by the burden of producing an inflated membership register, following the rejection of the APC by Nigerians.

“This is especially as the public is already aware of the disagreements among APC leaders over the allocation of figures, which led to the bloody clashes that trailed the failed exercise in many states of the federation.

“APC ought to know that the game is over, after Nigerians rejected their monetary inducement of N10,000 per registration, even after they offered night registration in some state.

“The PDP counsels the APC leadership to note that further extension of the botched exercise cannot attract the sympathy of Nigerians or give any credence to any fake figure they intend to come out with.