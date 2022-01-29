Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) in 16 northern states have called on Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to hasten and declare his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Chairman of the Presidential Contact Committee of the governor, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba, stated this in Bauchi yesterday while presenting the report of his committee to the governor at the Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi.

The chairman of the committee said after the inauguration of the committee on August 15, 2021, it visited PDP leaders all over the northern part of the country, with the exception of three states.

He said that different personalities, organisations, youths and women groups and ordinary citizens on the streets intensified calls for Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to contest the presidency in 2023.

“The committee gathered and took into cognisance of the views and opinions of PDP leaders and members alike; the opinions gathered are adequate enough for you to make a decision.

“PDP members backed the idea that the next president of Nigeria should come from the north, adding that the Northeast and Central are the most qualified regions of the country.

“Jigawa, Kano and Sokoto states made a special request that other contestants from other parts of the country should be allowed to contest so that the PDP can come out with the best candidate,” he said.

Responding, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed commended the support he received from PDP leaders across the North, which is his immediate constituency.

The governor said despite the report of his Presidential Contact Committee, he still needed more time to make further consultations with critical stakeholders of not only the PDP but also elder statesmen.

He said even Atiku Abubakar is also a qualified candidate to lead Nigeria in 2023, as the former vice president had given so much to Nigeria, and as a result, fatigue and age had overtaken him.

The governor said Nigeria had never been so divided as now, adding that care must be taken in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.