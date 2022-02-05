National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said Nigeria can learn much from China, especially its model of industrialisation.

Dr. Ayu said this yesterday when a two-man delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Messrs Wu Baocai and Li Ineijian, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Baocai and Ineijian are representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, quoted the party’s national chairman as saying that Nigeria was impressed with the great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years, noting that it was largely due to the vision of the ruling Communist Party of China, the will of the government and the discipline of the people.

Ologunagba, in a statement, said Ayu recalled that the history of mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China dates back to decades, the PDP national chairman said the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

“We welcome you to the PDP and thank you for the gesture of cooperation; the invitation to the PDP leadership and the Nigerian youths to visit China in addition to the plan to boost educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between our country and yours.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation. This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country. The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of lives of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours. The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr. Baocai, said the CPC had decided to open a party office at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs and the need to deepen political ties.

According to him, while the CPC office in Nigeria opened only four months back, the party already had offices in three other strategic countries in Africa namely; South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

Baocai thereafter sued for political, educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between China and Nigeria and promised to give scholarships to Nigerian youths willing to study in China.