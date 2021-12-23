Ahead of the 2023 general election, hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Khana local government area of Rivers State, yesterday dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Receiving the defectors in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of the state, APC chairman in the area, Celestine Akpobari, said the party-led administration of former governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, made an impact on all the communities in the state.

Akpobari said, “APC has been out of government in Rivers State for almost eight years. We are not comfortable with that. You know that when APC was in power, every community in Rivers State had one project or the other.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Chief David Briggs, has said the next governor of the state come 2023, must focus on human capacity development and agriculture.

Briggs, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the next governor of the state must also focus on moving the state from a consumption-based economy to production-based economy.

He said, “I think what the next governor that is coming should think about is the production base of the state. Despite all that has been done, we are still in the consumption base. If you ask, what do we produce in this state, the answer is negative.

“There is a descriptive relationship between production and development. What we have been doing all these while is sectoral growth but emphasis should shift from sectoral growth to development.

