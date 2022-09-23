Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, of being corrupt.

He alleged that Ayu collected the sum of N1billion from one of the party’s presidential aspirants ahead of the May 28 and 29, 2022 special national convention of the party where the presidential primary election held.

Wike spoke on Friday at a media chat held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor said: “Ayu is very corrupt. Will he deny the fact that he collected from Lagos? I didn’t say he collected from the Lagos State government.

“He collected the money from one of the presidential aspirants in Lagos. Let him deny it and I will mention more. Business people contributed the money that was given to him.”

Wike stated that ahead of the PDP presidential primary election, the National Chairman mounted pressure on some aspirants to withdraw from the race and support former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because of the fear that he (Wike) will win the party’s presidential ticket.

The governor said: “We have had our primaries and a presidential candidate has emerged. But before the presidential candidate emerged, there was the issue of where will the Chairmanship go to because in our party, the chairman comes from either the South and the presidential candidate comes from the North or if the presidential candidate comes from the South, the chairman will come from the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The intention of the founding fathers was to have inclusivity so that everybody will participate in the decision making of the party because as it is today, three major persons and those who take decisions for the party; one is the National Chairman, one is the presidential candidate or the President if you are in power and then, the DG (Director-General) of the campaign.

“These are the three key positions that oversee the running of the party and make decisions on how the party will move forward.

“The National Chairman said if Wike wins, he was going to resign. He called some aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. He called series of meetings asking aspirants to withdraw or else Wike will win.

“He was mounting pressure on presidential aspirants to step down. Some retired generals were involved; meetings were held in their residences. Even on the convention day, Ayu was still mounting pressure on aspirants to withdraw.

“That was why the convention started very late. There is nothing that they didn’t do to make sure that Wike did not win.”