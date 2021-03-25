By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Pending any last minute change of plans, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will summon a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in July to deliberate on how to zone the offices of its national leadership ahead of its national convention later this year.

This comes as former President Goodluck Jonathan is being considered, among other party chieftains to chair the party’s national elective convention holding by late November or early December this year.

The convention which would hold in Abuja, it was learnt, will see the emergence of a new party leadership as the four-year tenure of the incumbent National Working Committee (NWC) ends by December.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that moves to edge out the current NWC failed as party chieftains warned against the installation of a caretaker committee in the mould of what currently obtains in the APC.

Those opposed to sacking the current NWC argued that it was better to allow the current leadership run its constitutionally guaranteed tenure which ends in December than to expose the party to a fresh round of crisis.

They hinged their argument on the PDP constitution which stated in Chapter 1 Section 7 (3)(c ): “The Party shall pursue its aims and objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of Party and Public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness.”

“We don’t want what the APC has found itself to befall us; a caretaker committee is an invitation to disaster, and PDP is a democratic party where people ascend to leadership positions through popular vote and not someone setting up a caretaker committee,” said a chieftain of the party who craved anonymity.

The party chieftain further disclosed that the zoning of positions in the NWC has been at the root of the power struggle among party gladiators especially at the regional and state levels.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that contrary to what happened at the last convention where positions were zoned between the North and South, the 13 positions of the NWC will be zoned across the six geopolitical zones of North West, North East, North Central, South East, South South, and South West in the forthcoming convention.

The source said, “After the first NEC meeting next month, the party plans to call another NEC meeting in July which is to approve the zoning arrangement as recommended by the zoning committee.

“The second NEC meeting is expected to announce the national convention planning committee and subcommittees as well.”

“The NEC is expected to adopt the report of the zoning committees or amend it and adopt it as the standard procedure for electing its party officers.

“Also former President Goodluck Jonathan is among the party heavyweights penciled down to chair the national convention. But the party is not foreclosing the idea of picking another party heavyweight to chair the convention should Jonathan turn down the request, or is engaged with other things,” the source said

Reacting however, the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, while stating that he could not confirm when the NEC meeting would of hold, told LEADERSHIP that such meeting might not translate to taking a deciding on zoning.

He further lambasted the APC for instigating the zoning hullabaloo, adding that in the fullness of time, PDP will decide on how it will zone its offices and the ticket for the presidency.

“I don’t know whether we will hold NEC in July or earlier than July. But even if we are going to do NEC it does not necessarily mean it will be about zoning. For us in the PDP, we are more concerned about our off season elections.

“However, zoning is a problem of the ruling party and that we believe in the PDP that all the hullabaloo about zoning or no zoning are being instigated by the APC who have been caught up in their own game of insincerity.

“So it should manage its own affairs rather than trying to import the issue to the PDP. For us in the PDP at the fullness of time our party will determine what we will do with the presidential ticket,” he said.