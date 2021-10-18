A group of New Media Influencers in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Rescue House Group, has protested the micro-zoning of the position of the party’s National Publicity Secretary zoned to the South-West zone, to Ondo State.

The group, in a letter addressed to PDP leaders in the South-West, it said the person being touted for the position does not qualify to be the national spokesperson of the PDP, hence the contest for the office of the national publicity secretary should be subjected to a publicity test among the competent party members in the whole of South-West.

“We are writing this letter from the PDP Rescue House as a formal protest against the candidature of Barr. Debo Ologunagba as the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary candidate and to also call his competency on media and publicity experience into question,” the group said.

It also demanded that “the position for the National Publicity Secretary be subjected to a publicity contest among the most formidable media savvy persons in the South-West like Segun Showunmi and Lere Olayinka, where the position is zoned to and with the inclusion of Barr. Debo as well; as this is not an attempt to disenfranchise him if he still wishes to proceed with his ambition in the face of real media and publicity heavyweights.”

The letter jointly signed by Mr. John Shuaibu and Miss Enna Itodo, further reads: “We write this letter only out of concern for the publicity battle that lies ahead considering the venomous characters in the ruling party’s media wing, to mention but a few: Lai Mohammed, Lauretta Enochie, Femi Adeshina, Garba Shehu and their well-coordinated savage attack unit, ‘The BMC’ which can be activated and unleashed at any time against all oppositions.

“This attack unit can easily destabilise anyone who lacks media and publicity experience, media connections and the charisma to handle a media crisis ahead of a major election. Also, someone who has not been actively representing in the media space for the party and does not have connections with the major newspapers, TVs, Radios and blogs avenues of publicity, will need time to settle and make those connections; TIME WE DO NOT HAVE! Not to mention that Barr Debo Ologunagba has almost zero presence on all social media platforms.

“There’s also the curious issue of his emergence as a consensus candidate which has raised the embarrassing question of internal democracy within our party amongst those who can’t wait to criticise and scrutinise our every action, a suspicion the People’s Democratic Party of Nigeria should not be associated with.

“As a group of party faithful, The PDP RESCUE HOUSE is willing to help and assist any publicity secretary to succeed but we cannot just fold our hands and allow the avoidable to unfold.”