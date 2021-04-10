By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will commence the screening of its aspirants for the Anambra State governorship election on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The national organsing secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), who stated this on Saturday in a statement, listed the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 Kogi State governorship election, Engr. Musa Wada, as the panel chairman.

Other members of the committee are Senator Ehigie Uzamere; Hon. Mrs. Martha Bodunrin; Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri; while the zonal South-East secretary, Chief James Ugwu, will serve as secretary.

The screening will hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement added: “It is expected that the aspirants will exercise exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during the assessment that will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of our Party.”