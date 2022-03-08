Following the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sacking Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office and pursuant to the order of the Court directing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to submit replacements for the duo, the opposition party has nominated the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwe as the new Governor and Mr. Fred Udogwu as the new deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

The national chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, at a press conference in Abuja, said the party has forwarded the names of the duo to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We are also calling on INEC to immediately issue the Certificates of Return to the PDP nominees as replacement for Messrs Umahi and Igwe pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Court,” Ayu stated.

