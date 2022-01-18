National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday received the report of the Ekiti State Three-man Ad-hoc Delegate Ward Congress conducted on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said the NWC has also received petitions and complaints from stakeholders in the Congress.

Recall that the former governor of Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni and other PDP governorship aspirants have rejected the outcome of the ad-hoc congress delegates’ elections in the 177 wards in the state ahead of the January 26, 2022 governorship primaries.

They said the first national assignment of the new PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was a failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Ologunagba in a statement said,” The NWC assures that the report as well as the petitions and complaints will be comprehensively reviewed while all concerns raised will be carefully considered for amicable resolution in the overall interest of the Party.

“The NWC urges all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain calm, united and focused for the task ahead,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT