A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ayoola Falola, has described the expression of interest and nomination fee for the party’s presidential forms as biased towards the rich.

He further threatened legal action against the party “should appropriate administrative remedies and justice is denied”

Falola, who said he is a member of PDP in Ward 12, Ibadan South West local government area of Oyo State, in a petition to the national leadership of the party, noted that the high cost of the forms is inconsistent with the financial realities in Nigeria today.

He said the cost of the forms were increased to serve as “either crowd control mechanism or an unjust way to encourage oligarchy”

Recall that PDP had fixed its expression of interest and nomination fees at N40m. So far however no less than 14 presidential hopefuls including a former vice president, serving governors, and businessmen have picked the forms.

He said “That the nomination form fees is being unjustly used to ensure only the rich can get the nomination of the party which contravenes the aims and objectives of the party as enshrined in the party constitution, section 7 subsection 2g states that ‘The party shall strive to promote an egalitarian society founded on freedom, equity and justice”

