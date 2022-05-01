There are indications that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have also picked governorship and senatorial forms by proxy as a backup plan ahead of the May 28 presidential primary of the party.

Finding by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed that the presidential aspirants, mostly those serving out their terms as governors, have already secured senatorial forms through trusted allies to hold in trust for them in case they don’t emerge as the presidential candidate of the party.

It was learnt that the plan is to replicate the events of 2019 when Governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, after failing to pick the presidential ticket, fell back on their governorship and senatorial bids respectively.

So far, the number of presidential aspirants screened to participate in the May 28 primary are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Tambuwal; immediate past president of the Senate, Saraki; former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Also screened are Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel; 2019 PDP vice presidential candidate, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi; former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; a United States-based medical doctor; Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media mogul, Dele Momodu.

Others are investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; a pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa; former speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe; Charles Ugwu, Rt Hon Chikwendu Kalu as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana.

Two of the aspirants were however disqualified on Friday.

But LEADERSHIP learnt that some of the aspirants may have perfected a plan that would ensure that they switch to contest for other elective positions in their states.

This is in spite of the fact that screening had been concluded for the positions.

It was gathered that Governor Tambuwal may have factored an alternative plan to head for the Senate in the event he fails to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

This move, it was learnt, is responsible for the decision of Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba who currently represents the district Tambuwal hails from to dump PDP for the ruling APC.

LEADERSHIP Sunday investigations showed that Senator Danbaba’s return bid was botched to actualise the governor’s plan B, with a former member of Sokoto State House of Assembly and lately commissioner for Land and Housing, being the sole PDP aspirant for the Sokoto South senatorial seat.

A source who preferred anonymity hinted to our correspondent that the senatorial bid of the former commissioner is merely a smokescreen.

According to the source, “the former state lawmaker is only holding the ticket in trust for a big masquerade that is likely to come and fly the ticket.

“The big masquerade is no other person than Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. He did the same in 2019 and he has perfected it again towards the 2023 elections. You would recall that while Governor Tambuwal contested for the 2019 PDP presidential ticket, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Honourable Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, held the governorship ticket for him in trust. When he failed, he returned home and flew the governorship ticket for his second tenure. The same scenario looms as 2023 elections draw nearer,” the source added.

But a close aide to Governor Tambuwal who did not want his name in print because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the governor dismissed plans by the governor to fall back to the Senate.

He said, “I am not aware of any plan B or desire by Governor Tambuwal to contest for another office apart from the presidency. You can see how resolute he was in his presidential ambition when Prof Ango Abdullahi came up with his jaundiced pronouncement endorsing some other aspirants.

“This time around, Governor Tambuwal is more prepared with experiences from the 2018 PDP presidential primaries, where he emerged runners-up.”

Also, the camp of former Senate President Saraki said he did not obtain nomination forms for Kwara Central senatorial seat.

Sources close to the Saraki dynasty confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sunday that Saraki fully supported the senatorial ambition of one of his allies, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, a former minister of Sports, has obtained the nomination form for Kwara Central senatorial seat and has been screened and cleared by the PDP screening committee.

However, Saraki had also deployed this measure in 2019 after he failed to secure the party’s presidential ticket in 2019.

For Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, a former commissioner for Information in the state, Hon Emma Okah, said the governor and presidential aspirant of the PDP is only interested in the presidency and not the Senate.

He also said the recently screened and cleared PDP candidate for Rivers East senatorial district, Chief Alwell Onyesoh, was too mature to step down for anybody later.

Okah, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday via telephone, dismissed insinuations that Onyesoh was temporarily holding the senatorial ticket for Wike.

He said, “Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is running for the presidency and he will win. He has no interest in the Rivers East senatorial district ticket.

“Again, Chief Alwell Onyesoh is a noble man. He is too mature to allow himself to be used as a standby ticket holder. He is going to the Senate.”

Also when contacted, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, denied keeping a pseudo candidate to hold the governorship ticket for him.

Speaking through his special adviser on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, he said, “I did not overhear the governor saying that he will keep a pseudo governorship candidate to hold the ticket for him.”

However, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that a former secretary to the Bauchi State government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim; a former senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial Zone, Nazif Sulaiman Gamawa and a son to a former Bauchi State governor, Ahmad Ahmed Mu’azu, had picked the governorship forms.

It was also learnt that while Barrister Kashim was screened by the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led screening committee, the two other candidates did not appear before the committee.

A source in Bauchi PDP said, “As of the time that the PDP Governorship screening committee completed its assignment here in Bauchi, only former SSG Barrister Ibrahim Kashim appeared before it for screening. He was cleared to contest the governorship ticket.”

He said Ahmed and Senator Nazif did not return their nomination and expression of interest forms, hence they were not screened.

It was learnt that the governor may favour his former SSG to emerge as Bauchi PDP governorship candidate, having said that he will model Sokoto state governor’s 2019 style to help him accomplish the plan.

“One of my brothers, a formidable and astute politician, Matawalle Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal) did it before. So we are going to also test it,” Governor Bala said in January last year while receiving the report of his Presidential Contact Committee.

The governor and Kashim hail from the same Senatorial zone of Bauchi South.

Forms Cannot Be Collected By Proxy – PDP

But reacting to the development, PDP told LEADERSHIP Sunday that picking of forms by proxy is not permitted in the party.

When asked if a repeat of 2019 might occur in 2023, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said, “I can’t speak for an aspirant. I don’t know whether forms are transferable. But all I know is a form is for a particular individual and for a political post.

“I can tell you that forms are collected by individuals. Forms cannot be collected by proxy. Every Nigerian who is coming for a political position can aspire to it as long as they meet the requirements for qualification and the second one which I call eligibility in the party within the party structure. First of all, for you to contest in the party you must be eligible, you must be a member of the party. Secondly, you must be in good financial standing.”

He further noted that financial standing ensures eligibility to contest any position as provided in the party’s constitution, adding that the party membership of anyone who fails to meet this requirement seizes, which makes the periods ineligible to contest any position.

He however noted that people tend to mix up eligibility with qualification.

The PDP spokesman added that a party member who, according to the party constitution, is eligible and qualified can choose to contest as many political positions at the same time.

“He can abandon any one at any time. He can choose to contest for governor, senator or any position as he prefers,” he noted.

He however said the aspirant must undergo screening for all the positions as all the requirements are not the same.