Barring any last minute change of plans, presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet next week to down the number of contenders in the race ahead of the 2023 general election.

It was however learnt that the meeting would be open to those who are inclined to the consensus arrangement.

This is coming barely hours after the party stopped the sale of forms ahead of it May 28 presidential primaries billed to be held in Abuja.

PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, had declared that 17 governorship aspirants (16 males and one female) secured the party’s forms at a cumulative cost of N650million.

While the male aspirants paid N5 million for the purchase of expression of interest and N35 million for nomination forms, the female aspirant only paid for the expression of interest form.

The top presidential aspirants are governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Newspaper publisher, Dele Momodu; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and a Pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa; former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose.

Others are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Oliver Tareila Diana.

A quartet of PDP presidential aspirants, including former Saraki, Governors Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed had in March started the process of working towards a consensus candidate, while former managing director of African International Bank, Mohammed Hayatudeen, later joined them.

Similarly, the South East PDP presidential aspirants, Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, also met recently to form an alliance even though they were silent on whether they will produce consensus candidates from among themselves.

However, a party source told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the aspirants are likely to meet next week.

The source disclosed that the “consensus team may next week hold a joint meeting with all other aspirants from other parts of the country who are not opposed to the consensus idea so that they can all agree on modalities for further reducing the number of aspirants in the interest of the party.”

Another source also told our correspondent that the consensus idea might be another option to douse zoning concerns within the party.

However when LEADERSHIP Weekend contacted one of the aspirants, he said he was not aware of the meeting.

Atiku was quoted to have said he would opt out of the race if the ticket is zoned to the South East.

Attempt to get reaction from his spokesman, Paul Ibe, was abortive as he didn’t respond to our inquiry as of the time of filing this report.

In 2019, the PDP had set up a committee to prune down the number of its presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to trim the list of aspirants was disclosed by the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin.

He said there are efforts to prune down the number ahead of the party’s primary, just as he also disclosed that a committee has been set up to interface with all the aspirants, with the view to getting some of them to withdraw from the contest.

But it failed to materialize, as all 12 aspirants from the North contested the party ticket which was eventually won by Atiku.

Calls placed to the national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, on the issue were not picked up.

Wike Submits Presidential Nomination Form

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant of the PDP and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has submitted his filled and completed presidential nomination form.

Wike’s form was submitted to the national organizing secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, by Senator Sulieman Nazif at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation that submitted the form, Senator George Sekibo assured Nigerians that if the Rivers State governor is elected president of Nigeria, he will expeditiously tackle the protracted insecurity, economic and infrastructural challenges facing the country.

Sekibo who represents Rivers East senatorial district at the National Assembly said since his assumption of office in 2015, Wike had been able to transform the infrastructural landscape of Rivers state.

He said, “For us from Rivers State, we are proud to say that Governor Nyesom Wike has served diligently, he has served very well. And we are sure he will bring that same service and extend it to this country.

“Just as he has eliminated the issue of security in Rivers State, the issue of security in Nigeria will be eliminated. Just as he has brought infrastructural revolution in Rivers, bad roads will be eliminated in Nigeria.

“We believe that when Nigerians give him (Wike) that opportunity to serve them as the president, he is going to replicate what he has done in Rivers State and much more in the entire country.‘’

Similarly, Senator Lado Danmarke, who was among those who purchased the form for Governor Wike, said they took the decision because the Rivers State governor has competence and capability to restore the lost glory of the country.

Danmarke said, “And we believe that he (Wike) will make us proud. We believe that he will make Nigeria proud. He has the capacity; he has the competence to restore the lost glory of our dear country.

“That is why we believe in him, that is why we are committed to this rescue mission. We believe he will take us to the promised land.”

On his part, the national organising secretary of the PDP assured that the party will give all presidential aspirants a level playing field.