Since the return of democracy in 1999, the process of picking a party’s presidential candidate has never been pretty and easy. It is a process riddled with insider-trading, concessions and sometimes consensus. The nomination process is a jumbled contrivance, pieced together by ambitious candidates, partisan factions, and self-interested politicians.

Notwithstanding all the gymnastics that goes on, the system of choosing candidates through party primaries and insider-controlled caucuses has provided some balance, with party leaders using primaries to assess the appeal of plausible candidates before throwing them up for the general elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Screening Committee towards the end of last month screened out two of the 17 aspirants but the Senator David Mark-led committee was silent about the names of the affected persons.

However, recent events point to who may have eaten the humble pie baked by the party, which was part of the master stroke to separate pretenders from real contenders.

Following the release of Electoral Guidelines for the 2023 presidential polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) political strategists are coming up with different strategies on how the party could get it right and return to power after the next general elections.

In the wisdom of some of the party elders, there was a need to streamline the then increasing number of presidential aspirants to a more manageable number in order to have a less rowdy and less rancorous convention.

Another consideration was that of whether or not the party would stick to it’s tradition of zoning, otherwise called rotation of Presidency between North and South.

To the surprise of pundits, the two proposals fell like a pack of cards and all the 15 cleared presidential aspirants are now in the game. However, only a few are considered ‘serious contenders’ among those on the field criss crossing the six geo-political zones, soliciting for votes from delegates at the party’s convention slated for May 28th, this year.

Among the seasoned politicians considered to be serious contenders are former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Others include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

However, both Mohammed and Tambuwal have also obtained other forms. While Mohammed has secured a form to return for a second term in office, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives has also obtained the form to go to the Senate. It will also be recalled that the Bauchi State governor has disclosed that he would not run for the office of President should his former boss, former President Goodluck Jonathan decide to contest.

The fact is that now that former President Goodluck Jonathan is contesting, it is expected that governor Bala Mohammed will automatically withdraw from the race. Now, the big question is how will the almost 4000 delegates vote at the national convention to elect the party’s presidential flag bearer?

From the North Central zone, we have the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki who is also a former Kwara State governor, one of the states in the zone, according to pundits, thay holds the ace. Saraki controls the party structure in Kwara State and holds all the delegates in his kitty.

In neighbouring Kogi State, some parts of which was under Kwara, the situation is not any different as he is believed to be the major financier of the PDP in the state as the state0 is under the control of All Progressives Congress (APC). Both states have close affinity.

The people of Kogi State still see themselves as kinsmen and women with Kwarans and they feel safer with Saraki, who they see as one of them. With huge mineral deposits in the state, one can understand their sentiment and the belief that they would immensely profit from a Saraki presidency.

However, it should be noted that the influence of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, who is not in Saraki’s camp, cannot be wished away. The preponderance of opinion is that local sentiments favour Saraki

The votes of delegates from Niger State, according to analysts, will favour Saraki, who had earlier been adopted as one of the consensus candidates by some northern elders put together by former President Ibrahim Babangida’s camp.

Recall that a part of the state was also carved out from Kwara, where both Saraki and his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki hold major stake and influence.

Though the new major force in the state is Senator Zainab Kure who though well disposed to Saraki but has not indicated her preference, it is believed that the zonal sentiment that it is time for a North Central person to become President of Nigeria will work in favour of Saraki in Niger State.

Delegates that will attend the convention from Nasarawa State where Saraki as chairman of National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) has played a major role in fostering unity and cohesion are said to be waiting to repay his good gesture at the convention. Saraki also enjoys the support of stakeholders like Senators Suleiman Adokwe, Phillip Gyunka and Solomon Ewuga, all of whom will help in swinging delegates votes to the former Senate President.

But in the last few months, Wike has also made inroads into the state through his association with Hon. Ombugardu. The votes of delegates from the state may be shared between Saraki and Wike, with the former having an upper hand.

In the same vein, major PDP stalwarts in Plateau State, including former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Lt. Gen.Jeremiah Useni and a former governor of the state, Sen.

Jonah Jang who was in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, which Saraki presided over at the time, is with the former Chairman of the NGF.

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, is no doubt a close ally of Wike but Benue is the centre for the agitation for a President from the North Central Zone. It is on record that Benue people want a president from the zone, where Saraki comes from, and this is a tide Ortom cannot swim against.

The governor also does not enjoy the support of Idoma people because he did not choose a successor from among them. They have vowed to work at cross purposes with him during the convention, and the governor, like every other delegate, only has a vote.

The cosmopolitan nature of the FCT makes it difficult to predict how the delegate votes will go, especially with Senator Philip Aduda as super delegate. Aduda happens to enjoy the position of a ‘beautiful bride’ being looked up to by all aspirants. He is a close ally of Saraki who ended up supporting Wike

In the North West, the return of former Zamfara State governor Abdul’aziz Yari and Senator Kabir Marafa to PDP will be a booster for Saraki. The duo are known to be strong allies of the former Senate President, just as the chairman of the party in the state, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd), is also said to be working for the ex-Governor of Kwara State.

But considering the closeness of the state to Sokoto, Saraki, who is a traditional title holder in Zamfara should be ready for a tough battle with Tambuwal.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State is considered a given for Tambuwal, who is in full control of party hierarchy and structure. Tambuwal is also said to be holding the ace in neighbouring Kebbi State. However, Alh. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) is in control of the PDP structure in the state. He is however well disposed to Saraki whose family the lawyer has long association with. Turaki may swing a considerable number of votes to Saraki.

In Katsina State, the Yar’Adua factor is likely to work for both Atiku and Saraki in Katsina State, but the influence of the immediate past governor of the state and Saraki’s friend, Ibrahim Shema would give the latter an edge.

Nevertheless, Wike, knowing the influence of both Atiku and Saraki in the state, is struggling to make an inroad there through Sen. Mohammed Lado, the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Kaduna State, which has overtime remained the political headquarters of the North is currently under an APC-led government but the people of Southern Kaduna, where Senator Danjuma Lar, a Saraki man hails from, always vote PDP. It is still not clear who among the aspirants will win in the State.

In Kano State, whereas Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso has left the PDP, his influence will be a major determinant on how delegates will vote, as whoever aligns with him has a great chance. Despite the fact that Kwankwanso has left the party, his group demonstrates strength.

This is the avenue that Wike, Saraki and Atiku are trying to exploit but one factor that may play against them is that religion is a major consideration for votes in Kano. Kano is free for all contenders to grab.

For political watchers, Borno State might go the way of Wike as he is believes to have made his way there ahead of others. He is believed to be funding the party machinery in the State.

The story is however different in Gombe State as it is likely to go the way of Bala Mohammed who overtime has also been the financier of the party.

A former governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who is leading Wike’s campaign has been accused of abandoning the party since the last three years that he left office, only to return when Wike signified interest in contesting. This is one big minus for Wike.

For Jigawa, it is Sule Lamido, a former governor of the state and close ally of Tambuwal, who holds sway, the voting pattern may be predictable.

Ahmadu Fintiri who is Adamawa State’s Governor is a Wike ally but he can’t come out openly to express his preference because of local sentiment which favours Atiku. The state is for Atiku but Wike will also have some votes.

Elder statesman, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma is in firm control of Taraba State politics, and he’s in support of the North Central zone’s agitation for presidency. He prefers young people. Watchers of politics say that Saraki may surprisingly clear the votes of Taraba delegates, against the claims that the state is for Atiku.

In Bauchi State, if the Governor, Mohammed, remains in the race, all the delegates in the state will vote for him but there are speculations that he might not pursue his ambition to the convention ground as he has openly said that if former President Jonathan is running, he would not contest.

Saraki might be the beneficiary of Bauchi delegate votes in that circumstance, as both of them are friends, and it is obvious that Jonathan is not likely to run on the PDP platform.

Ladi Adebutu is a major factor in Ogun State politics and he’s working for Atiku but he’s conscious of the fact that the unity the party enjoys today was birthed by Saraki as chair of the NRSC. Many of the delegates in the state will want to pay back. While Adebutu is working for Atiku, he won’t frown at some delegates from the state voting for Saraki. And because of his governorship ambition, he would not want to rock the both because of its consequences.

Meanwhile, the closeness between Wike and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, makes it an open truth that the River State Governor has an upper hand in the state.

Osun State is considered a safe state for Saraki because of his closeness to the Adelekes and former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who are in control of the party in the state.

The situation in Lagos State is fluid. It’s between old brigades of Atiku and younger elements that Saraki represents. Atiku has larger support in Ondo State because of the influence of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) but Saraki and Wike are no pushovers in the state as well.

The person holding the party structure in Ekiti State is former governor, Ayo Fayose, who some said is being sponsored by Wike. Wike’s influence on him is targeted at ensuring Atiku and Saraki do not penetrate the state

From all indication’s , Cross River State is for entirely for Wike. But no doubt, Dr. Saraki is also not a push over as he enjoys the backing of some stakeholders in the state, among whom are the former governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, who was at Saraki’s presidential declaration Thursday in Abuja.

In Delta State, it is expected that delegates will be shared between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor James Ibori loyalists . Although givernor Okowa is well disposed to Saraki, it is expected that former president Atiku Abubakar will do well too because of Ibori, who still has some influence on the state politics.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is believed to be supporting Saraki. Recall that the governor was a member of the House of Representatives when Saraki was Senate President. He was one of Saraki’s supporters back then. Diri knew Wike worked for Timi Alaibe during the contest for the gubernatorial poll and he is not overlooking it.

Rivers State, no doubt, is Wike’s haven.

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom is also in the race and he’s expected to have all the votes from the state, provided he does not quit the race before the convention or the day of the convention.

If he drops, Saraki will inherit his delegates because it is believed they’re working in an alliance.

Edo State can be said to be torn between Saraki and Wike. Whie Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu are well disposed to Saraki, Wike is taking advantage of the crisis in the state chapter of the party to make an inroad.

In the South – east for instance, the former governor of Anambra and one time Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi is no doubt in firm control of his tate delegates. From analysts calculation , if he eventually withdraws from the race, whoever he supports will inherit his delegates.

On the other hand, the context for Imo State delegates as can be clearly seen , is between governor Wike of Rivers State and governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. The party’s national secretary, reasons are that , while Senator Samuel Anyanwu is Wike’s associate , the former governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha is firmly in support of Tambuwal.

In Abia State for instance, the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu will decide where the delegates will vote. Although his body language points to the fact that he is a Wike man, some reputable and very popular lawmakers like Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, are of the opinion that the governor should not dictate to them.

While it is true that Pius Anyim has the overwhelming support of Ebonyi State delegates, there are clear indications that Dr..Bukola Saraki has also made an inroad there.

In Enugu state for instance, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is known to openly support Wike. Despite this, the likes of Saraki have foot-soldiers – Senators Ike Ekweremadu and Okechukwu Utazi and others to divide the votes. Presently, the PDP presidential primaries is like a 3-horse race between Saraki, Atiku and Wike. However, Saraki seems to have gone ahead of the pack.

This factors, according to analysts, makes Saraki’s aspiration difficult to ignore , considering the broad vision he has to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and her people for good of given the nod.