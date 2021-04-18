BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA |

The director-general, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a major beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuity trademark.

Recall that President Buhari on his return from medical trip overseas few days ago had said Nigeria should expect ‘continuity’ from him.

But the PDP in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said while the party “welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical tourism in the United Kingdom,” it “rejects his declaration that Nigerians should expect the “continuity” of his misrule”.

Okechukwu, an APC chieftain, in a statement released on Sunday noted that “one is totally miffed to hear the PDP a principal beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government continuity trademark dismissing off-hand the continuity he promised on his return from medical check up”.

Continuing, he noted that “one cannot like PDP dismiss off hand the hunger and poverty, banditry, killings, kidnapping, and Boko Haram insurgency in the land; however one cannot either dismiss off hand the fine points of President Buhari’s regime, which whoever takes over in 2023 must as a matter of urgent necessity continue.”

He added that: “For us Buharists, we must candidly agree that some unforced errors were made; however our continuity trademark in many spheres of public affairs are unbeatable. And PDP is the main beneficiary. To turn round now to clean mouth and condemn Mr President is unconscionable and height of ingratitude. Banditry, herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping and insurgency will sooner than later not only abate but vanish.”

Furthermore, he noted that “among the fine points of continuity which Mr President bequeathed the PDP as a principal beneficiary is the over 1,000 Board appointments which tenure were not concluded. In 1999, PDP sacked all Board members and made humongous appointments of their members”.

“On this issue, opinion was divided, some of us canvased that Mr President should dissolve all the Boards to make room for APC members and supporters and Buhari said emphatic no. These PDP Board appointees were not only beneficiaries, but more or less adulterated our transparency manifesto”.

“Point two, all the federal contracts, most remarkable is over 1,000 federal roads. In this instance once more opinion was divided some argued that the contracts should be revoked and awarded fresh as contracts, Mr President said emphatic no”.

Accordingly, he stated that Buhari’s continuity trademark is legendary and too numerous to mention.

“Albeit, suffice it to posit that it’s unconscionable for the PDP the main beneficiary of this uncommon standard to turn round and condemn these laudable trademarks,” he added.