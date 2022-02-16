National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has said the party is proud of the achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Douye Diri in the last two years in Bayelsa State including the building of the mega media complex in the state.

According to Ayu, despite the initial hiccups in his first year, Governor Diri stood against all odds and is breaking new grounds through the inauguration of several projects. He said it takes a man of great commitment to do so much in such a short time when some others were still struggling to find their footing in governance.

Ayu made this known on Monday in Yenagoa during the commissioning of the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex named after the late media icon and pioneer editor of the Daily Times, established in June 1925 as part of the 2nd anniversary of his administration.

He described Diri’s performance as the trademark of the PDP governors across the states as they were elected with the mandate to work for the people they govern. “I’m very proud of Governor Diri. It takes a man of singular commitment to do so much in a short time. Many of you who have governed states will know that sometimes it takes a governor about a year before he finds his feet.

“Governor Diri came and stood on the shoulders of giants and because the ground was so prepared, he hit the ground running. Today after only two years, we are able to come here to inaugurate several projects. Two days ago, the governor of Oyo State called to say that he was in Bayelsa to inaugurate the project. This is how governors of the PDP work. They work for the people. They do not leave their states to stay in Abuja as some of those other parties who abandon their states and become chairman of their party.

“I want to thank all the PDP governors across the country for making the party proud. It is your work that is giving confidence to the Nigerian people that PDP is coming back after staying out of power for about six years. Nigerians now know that members of PDP are determined to serve this country.”

In his address, Governor Diri said because of the history surrounding the state media, the government decided to name the complex after Nigeria’s foremost journalist whose contribution to the profession and the media is acknowledged all over Nigeria.

Diri recalled how some unfortunate incidents bedeviled the state radio station ranging from fire, windstorm and the ugly attack on the station and staffers on the eve of his swearing in by overzealous opposition party members.

The governor said it was the travails of the state-owned media practitioners that necessitated the building of the edifice by an indigenous contractor. He noted that the complex was one of the humble efforts of his administration and the PDP, stating that he will continue to render service to the people.

He said: “We looked at the history surrounding this complex and from our state here, we had one of the early journalists who became Editor of the Daily Times, and whose contribution to journalism and the media is acknowledged all over Nigeria. We decided to name this complex in the name of this veteran journalist who hails from Bayelsa, precisely from Nembe,” he said.