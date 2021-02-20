By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ed by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, yesterday met with former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Emerging from the meeting which held behind closed door, Saraki said the committee would do a thorough work for a better PDP.

He said the visit to IBB was one of such visits to the leaders of the party towards achieving a true reconciliation of the members of the party.

He, therefore, assured members of the party the desire and confidence of reconciling all aggrieved members of the party by the time the committee finished its assignment.

Saraki after the meeting that lasted for one hour with the former military president told journalists that General Babangida was briefed about the steps taken by the committee so far in reconciling aggrieved individuals within the party.

According to him “We are here as members of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategic Committee as part of our nationwide consultation with our leaders which we started at the beginning of the week.

“We planned to start with former presidents and founding fathers of PDP. President Babangida is one of the founding fathers of PDP and someone we all respect,” he added.

He stated further that “We briefed him on the steps taken and efforts made in reconciliation in the party. We seek his support, advice, and guidance.”

Saraki who solicited the support of PDP members said the committee would not allow its recommendations to be tampered with or dumped.

“The committee is committed and we are working to ensure our recommendations are kept. We won’t allow anyone to tamper with our recommendation.

We will ensure that there are fairness and equity,” he declared

He, however, assured the members of the party that the committee would do a job in reconciling members that they will be proud of.

He said “We appeal to our members to keep their faith in us, allow us to finish our work. Those who are aggrieved should be patient, we will get to them. We are confident that we will do a job that they will be proud of and we will ensure that our recommendation is implemented.”

The team which was led by Senator Bukola Saraki, had former Cross Rivers State governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwabo, former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, and former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, in the entourage.

The team also paid a private non-political courtesy call on General Abdulsalami Abubakar and proceeded to the Government House to condole with the Niger State governor on the recent abductions in the state and other security challenges.