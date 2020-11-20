The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the comment by President Muhammadu Buhari on the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) smacks of “political scavenging” by the Presidency.

PDP added that the Presidency statement also exposes how the nation was brought to her knees as compelling demands of office are made to suffer while the Presidency gloats over trivial issues.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodniyan, described President Buhari’s action in abandoning the responsibilities of his office, at this critical time, to focus on personal partisan adventure of an individual, as a misplacement of energy.

“The development further exposes Mr President’s incompetence and poor understanding of the tenets of leadership, statesmanship and expectations of his office.”

The PDP added that it is appalling that the Buhari Presidency is showing more urgency in commenting on political adventures rather than expressing concern on the reported kidnapping of 12 senior police officers by bandits.

The party observed that if President Buhari had used the same urgency he displayed in commenting on Governor Umahi’s defection to address the issue of police brutality, the crisis situation, death, arson,

destruction of public and private property witnessed in the aftermath

of the endSARS protest would have been averted.