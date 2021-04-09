BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again rescheduled the date for its South West zonal congress for next Monday just as it shifted the venue for the event to Osogbo, Osun State.

This comes as the PDP commended “the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by its leaders and critical stakeholders in the South West zone. “

This is the fallout of the strategic intervention by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and the Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation panel the rift between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

While the congress was initially billed to hold this Saturday, the venue was fixed for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

However, a statement by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after further comprehensive deliberations on issues of concern in the South West zonal chapter of the PDP resolves as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the South West Zonal Congress of our great party is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021 in Oshogbo, Osun State capital.

“The PDP national leadership assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South West zone.

“The PDP urge all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the Southwest and the nation at large to be accordingly guided.

“The PDP commends the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by our leaders and critical stakeholders in the South West in the deliberation of issues related to the zone,” the statement said.