The deputy national chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has assumed leadership of the party following a court injunction which barred Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

Akinwonmi in a statement after assuming office on Tuesday, postponed the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

He explained that the meeting was postponed until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of the party.

Akinwonmi cited section 35 (3) (b) of the party’s constitution as empowering him to take over leadership of the party in the absence of the national chairman.

He said, “Section 35(3) (b) of the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party empowers me to summon and preside over party meetings in the absence of the national chairman.

“Our attention was drawn yesterday (Monday) evening to a court order which purports to restrain our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party.

“In the foregoing circumstances, as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, after the consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and prosper to postpone the National Working Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party.”