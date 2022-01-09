The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of aspirants for the Osun State governorship election primary from the earlier scheduled date of January 11, 2022 to January 12, 2022.

The party however said the venue for the exercise remained the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10am prompt.

The national organising secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, in a statement said the PDP regretted any inconveniences the change in date may have caused.

“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our party in Osun State should take note and by this, guided accordingly,” the party said.

