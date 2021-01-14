ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka,

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has come under attack by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over sale of the state’s assets.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Anambra State, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP alleged that most of the landmark properties of the state are being sold to stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Nwangwu for instance alleged that the Anambra State Commissioner quarters had been sold by the APGA controlled government.

Parts of the statement read “It is now apparent that the APGA- controlled government has demonstrated that they don’t have stakes in Anambra State by selling off the common wealth of the state. It is only prodigal son that wastes the inheritance left behind by the progenitors.

“We have it on good note that many properties of Anambra State in the federal capital territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent APGA government.” Nwangwu noted with shock.

Mr. Nwangwu lamented that it is most unfortunate that Anambra people known for their industry, enterprise and creativity are presently governed by a clueless and visionless bunch of individuals who mean no well for the state.

He said that it is not surprising that things are now permanently on the reverse gear in Anambra State under the watch of APGA government.

“Stripping Government assets should send a warning signal to Ndi Anambra that the APGA Government is in dire straits and facing perilious financial difficulties. A self- inflicted problem from 6 years of wasteful spending and executive gangsterism. Today, apart from having totally squandered the billions of Naira left by Mr Peter Obi, Governor Obiano has now resorted to selling of Anambra State Assets and investments

“The state has been suffering unprecedented infrastructural decay since APGA government came on board, the roads are not there, the touted foreign earnings from the sales of vegetables abroad has become an illusion, groups have been demonstrating against the exploitative tendencies of the incumbent APGA government which has been imposing neckbreaking levies and taxes on the people. Now they want to rap it up by disposing our common patrimony.”he stated further.

Nwangwu said emphatically that the Anambra people will have a unique opportunity to end the bad riddance by voting out the APGA government come November.

He reassured the people of Anambra State that the Peoples Democratic Party will occasion a responsible and responsive government if given the opportunity in the next guber polls.