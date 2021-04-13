BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zonal Congress on Monday took off amid tight security around the WOCDIF event centers venue of the congress in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Speaking at the congress, the South-West chairman, Electoral Panel, Engr. Benson Abounu, Deputy governor, Benue State who stood in for Governor Sam Ortom urged delegates to sheath their swords and see the contest as a family affair.

He assured delegates of a fair, free and transparent election, adding that whosoever emerged as the chairman of the party should be supported.

In his remarks, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State also insisted that the contest is a family affair, adding that at the end of the contest, there will be no victor or vanquished.

He noted that as the only governor from Southwest, he would embrace the winners because the ultimate objective of the party is to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress and see Southwest controlled by the PDP.

Also speaking, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose acknowledged Governor Makinde as the leader of the party in the South West noting that the congress is only circumstantial because it is in togetherness there is power.

He apologized to whomsoever he might have offended in the process, saying that he would accept the outcome of the election and work with whosoever emerged at the end of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accreditation of delegates preceded the voting that started at about 4:40 after the Chairman of the Electoral Panel had dissolved the outgoing Zonal Exco.

Among delegate members that were at the congress include members of the national and state assemblies that are PDP were, BOT members from the Zone, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Engr. Segun Oni, among numerous others.

It was gathered that 42 aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee on Sunday, to contest for the various positions in the zone.