Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ekiti State have continued to protest the conduct the party’s ward congresses ahead of its primaries to pick the governorship candidate for forthcoming election.

The latest protest held at the party’s national headquarters at Wadata House, Abuja was led by Hon. Kala, Hon. Lanre Oni, Chief Eniola Eponlolaye and other Ekiti PDP stalwarts and party faithful.

They called for the cancellation of the controversial congress and urged the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to use special delegates for the prosecution of the governorship primaries in the state.

They said the measure would provide a level playing ground for all parties to the disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another statement after their earlier, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, said, “We have to complain formally to the National Working Committee chairman of the PDP on the conduct of the congress and the hijack of democracy through compromise by the people saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that the right things were done by following directives and due process. We believe that the party will take a look at what happened and take appropriate steps with a view to correcting such anomalies and occurrences in the nearest future” Oni appealed.

Also, the Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom and a strong supporter of PDP in the state, Mrs. Josephine Kemi Elebute-Halle urged a former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, to test his popularity on the field of play and urged the NWC to cancel the exercise which she alleged was compromised in collaboration with some of the executives sent from Abuja to conduct the ward congress election.

ADVERTISEMENT