The Arewa PDP Support group has called for immediate resignation of the national chairman of the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his alleged inability to provide required leadership for the party.

This is just as the youth group also averred that the PDP is presently bleeding and if nothing is done urgently to address the numerous challenges bedeviling it, it could lead to her total collapse.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the national coordinator of the group, Hon Yahaya Salisu said the call for resignation of the national chairman was reached after a meeting of the national leadership of the group with its 19 northern state coordinators in Kaduna on August 5th, 2021, where affairs of the party were deliberated on extensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to text of the briefing which was jointly signed by the national coordinator, Comrade Salisu and national secretary, Hon Desmond Minakaro, the group posited that, “Our beloved PDP is currently bleeding and that is unacceptable to us. It must not be allowed to continue bleeding and with the information available from both factions within the NWC and the recent resignation of about seven national officers of the party, it is obvious that someone is trading with the integrity and soul of our party”.

The group said their findings revealed that the national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus is the reason behind the present crisis within the party, adding that it is the reason the party is losing members to the ruling party.