By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has declared all the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winners of Saturday’s local government elections in the 23 local government areas of the state.

This is as two opposition parties, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), have called for the cancellation of the April 17, 2021 local government polls in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Gokana local government areas.

The two parties alleged that their candidates won the chairmanship election in two LGAs, but were rigged out by the ruling PDP.

A total of 17 political parties participated in the election with the ruling party, PDP, fielding the highest number of chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

The leadership of the 17 political parties had on Monday signed a peace accord in the presence of security agencies in the state.

The logo and name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was, however, not on the ballot paper as its leadership had officially wrote to RSIEC, declining participation in the exercise.

Announcing the results of the election on Sunday in Port Harcourt, RSIEC chairman, Hon. Justice George Omereji (Rtd), said the PDP won overwhelmly majority of the votes cast in all the 23 local government areas.

Meanwhile, the chairman-elect of Emohua local government area, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, has declared that service delivery to the people of the area motivated him to seek election as chairman of the local council.

Lloyd, who disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said: “It is service to the people that motivated me to seek for election as chairman of Emohua local government council.

“Although I served my people as a representative in the Rivers State House of Assembly back to back, but the scenarios are not the same. When I was in the House as a legislator, I did more of appropriation by lobbying to get things done for the people of my constituency.

“This is an executive position; I think it is a proper place now having known what the issues are, so that we can deploy the scarce resources. The only thing we don’t have now is the resources.

“What we will do when we come on board will be to complement what the present administration is doing in the local government area. We will not deny the fact that a lot has happened,” Llyod said.