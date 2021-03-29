ADVERTISEMENT

By Ankeli Emmanuel, Sokoto

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 23 local government council chairmanship seats.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Sueliman announced the result yesterday.

According to him, he was satisfied with the conduct of the election as all contestants showed politics of understanding without resulting in chaos in any of the polling units.

The SIEC chairman therefore said results for the councilors in the 23 local governments would be announced at the respective local government headquarters.

For the chairmanship positions across the 23 local governments, results announced by Aliyu Suleiman showed that PDP candidates won all the elections.