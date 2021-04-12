ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO |

As delegates from Oyo State are being accredited for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West zonal congress, armed thugs in their large number have invaded the hotel where former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was lodged.

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said Aenon Suites and Hotels, located in Okefia Government Reserved Area (GRA) was invaded by arms-wielding thugs in more than 10 buses, suspected to be from the former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as ‘Axilliary’.

The thugs are also said to be barricading entrance to be congress venue with a view to preventing other delegates apart from those from Oyo state from gaining access.

“Except for the intervention of some security operatives, it would have been a different story.

“Hon Ladi Adebutu, the leader of Ogun State delegates has also raised alarm that his hotel is under siege by thugs,” Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka said.