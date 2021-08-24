Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has asked Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to drop the idea of securing N35billion bond.

The opposition party said such move would weaken and plunge the state into an uncontrollable debt profile. The party in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, asserted that majority of Kwarans are not in support of the government’s plan to obtain the bond.

While explaining that it is not against government borrowing to fund infrastructure, the PDP said it is worrisome that the whole process has been shrouded in secrecy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party insisted that the manner at which the loan was conceived by the governor and how his request was hurriedly granted by the State House of Assembly is suspicious.

It alleged that the state government failed to carry Kwarans along on the sensitive and critical matter as it never demanded their input on the desirability of the loan.

The party also criticised the State House of Assembly for not ensuring due diligence before approving the governor’s loan request.